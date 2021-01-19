Left Menu
WHO health regulations need tweaks but not major change - panel

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:43 IST
The International Health Regulations remain a "cornerstone" of public health security and need improving in some areas, but not major changes, the chair of a World Health Organization (WHO) panel reviewing the 2005 rules said on Tuesday. Lothar Wieler, chair of the independent panel, told the WHO's Executive Board: "There is a growing belief in the Committee that most improvements can be achieved through a more effective implementation of the existing mechanism of IHR and do not require at this point changes to the IHR."

The rules, which went into force in 2007, require WHO's 194 member states to advise WHO immediately about health emergencies and lay down provisions for taking measures on international travel and trade if justified on health grounds.

