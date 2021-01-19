Qatar suspends WTO dispute with United Arab Emirates

Qatar suspends WTO dispute with United Arab EmiratesReuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:48 IST
Qatar has suspended a trade dispute with the United Arab Emirates at the World Trade Organization, a document showed on Tuesday.
"In the context of facilitating an amicable final settlement of the dispute between the parties, on 11 January 2021, Qatar requested the Panel to suspend its work," the document said.
