Maharashtra: Fake marriage racket busted; five held

Police in Jalna district ofMaharashtra have busted a racket that used to dupe prospectivegrooms from other states, mainly Gujarat, by promising them tofind 'brides', and arrested five persons, including threewomen, police said on Tuesday.

The three victims from Gujarat had contacted an'agent', identified as Rahul, based in Jalna district to lookfor brides for them, a police officer said.

The accused had allegedly took a few thousand rupeesfrom the victims.

The accused and his accomplice then introduced thethree men to three women. They tied the knot on January 8, thepolice officer said.

While the newly-wed couples were headed towardsGujarat in an SUV, the women excused themselves to attend anature's call midway, and fled, he said.

The complainant told police that the agent threatenedhim of dire consequences and asked him to leave to Gujarat.

On a tip-off, police arrested five persons, includingthree women, from Jalna district, the officer said, addingthat police recovered Rs 30,000 and mobile phone handsets fromthe accused.

A case has been registered under various sections ofthe Indian Penal Code (IPC).

