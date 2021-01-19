Three held with charas worth Rs 1.6 crore in Mumbai

Three persons were arrested onTuesday for alleged possession of 5 kg of charas worth Rs 1.6crore in the western suburb of Dahisar here, police said.

A team from the crime branch's unit-12 was onpatrolling duty in the early hours of the day when it spottedthree persons exchanging bags with each other in Dahisar(east), an official said.

On examining the bags, the police recovered 5 kg fromcharas worth Rs 1.6 crore, following which the three men wereplaced under arrest, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the NarcoticDrugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against theaccused, who have been sent to police custody till January 25,he added.

