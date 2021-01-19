Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED files prosecution complaint against Annamalai Industries proprietor, aides over Gutka business irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint against S Vignesh, proprietor of Annamalai Industries and his associates who ran an illegal Gutka business in Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:11 IST
ED files prosecution complaint against Annamalai Industries proprietor, aides over Gutka business irregularities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint against S Vignesh, proprietor of Annamalai Industries and his associates who ran an illegal Gutka business in Chennai. The ED filed the charge sheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The complaint was also registered against seven public servants including B Venkat Ramana, former Member of Legislative Assembly along with 2 officers from Tamil Nadu Police Department, 2 Officers of Food Safety Department, 2 officers from Commercial Tax department (now State GST) and one officer from the Central Excise Department (now Central GST). Based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the case is against the misuse of official position by criminal conspiracy and demand of illegal gratification.

The FIR registered by CBI was in accordance with the directions of Tamil Nadu High Court to conduct investigations into illegal manufacture, import, supply, distribution and sale of Gutkha and other chewable tobacco. These products were banned in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry with effect from May 2013.

The investigation under PMLA revealed that associates-- A.V.Madhava Rao, P.V.Srinivasa Rao, Tallam Uma Shankar Gupta & others-- were doing illegal manufacture, sale and distribution of Gutkha products in Tamil Nadu and had a turnover of Rs 639.40 crores from May 2013 to June 2016. The above criminal activity is related to the scheduled offence under PMLA and therefore, the movable and immovable properties acquired by means of illegal manufacture and sale of Gutkha amounting to Rs 246.10 crores resulting were attached under PMLA.

Prosecution complaint has been filed before the Court of Principal Sessions Judge at Chennai with a request for awarding punishment to the accused persons and confiscation of attached properties totalling Rs246.10 crores. The illegal money was invested in movable and immovable properties in Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases:Lakshadweep MP wants Centre to reimpose 7-day quarantine for travellers at Kochi

Expressing concern over risingCOVID-19 cases in Lakshadweep islands, Lakshadweep MP P PMohammed Faizal on Tuesday said he would request the Centreto bring back the earlier restriction of seven-day quarantineat Kochi for those who travel to ...

Who is he? I'm not answerable to him: Rahul Gandhi on Nadda's posers

After BJP president J P Nadda posed several questions to him on the issues of farmers and national security, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he was not answerable to him and asserted that it was not Nadda but he who has stood u...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China defended its early actions taken to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it immediately notified the World Health Organization and took the most comprehensive, thorough, strict prevention and control measures. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eik...

Desi Arnaz's daughter Lucille Ball comments on controversy surrounding movie about parents

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnazs daughter Lucie Arnaz commented on the discussion encompassing the actors that will portray her parents in an impending film. According to Fox News, recently, it was accounted for that Nicole Kidman and Javier Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021