Assam RIfles seize heroin worth Rs 48 lakh in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles has seizedheroin worth Rs 48 lakh and apprehended a woman peddler fromnear the Indo-Myanmar border in Champhai district, an officialof the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Assam Rifles and stateExcise and Narcotics Department intercepted the accused atZote village in the district on Monday, the official said.

The heroin was concealed in soap cases, he said,adding that the contraband was worth Rs 48 lakh in the localmarket.

The accused was handed over to the Mizoram Exciseand Narcotics Department officials, he added.