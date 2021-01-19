Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam RIfles seize heroin worth Rs 48 lakh in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:07 IST
Assam RIfles seize heroin worth Rs 48 lakh in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles has seizedheroin worth Rs 48 lakh and apprehended a woman peddler fromnear the Indo-Myanmar border in Champhai district, an officialof the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Assam Rifles and stateExcise and Narcotics Department intercepted the accused atZote village in the district on Monday, the official said.

The heroin was concealed in soap cases, he said,adding that the contraband was worth Rs 48 lakh in the localmarket.

The accused was handed over to the Mizoram Exciseand Narcotics Department officials, he added.

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cong forms election management, strategy committee ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress on Tuesday constituted the Election Management and Strategy Committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC. Party leader Oommen Chandy has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.Congre...

Lilly Singh, British Vogue editor-in-chief to be guests at virtual book tour of Priyanka Chopra's memoir

Ahead of the release of her Unfinished, actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced the first four dates of the virtual book tour of her memoir. The former Miss World shared that the four-day-long tour will begin on February 9 o...

Pandemic could be WHO's Chernobyl moment for reform - review panel

The COVID-19 pandemic could be the catalyst for much-needed reform of the World Health Organization just as the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986 forced urgent changes at the U.N. nuclear agency, an independent review panel said on Tuesday...

European stocks slip as lockdown worries resurface

European stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by retailers, travel and banking stocks, as the possible extension of Germanys coronavirus lockdown raised concerns about the damage to earnings and economic growth.After gaining almost half ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021