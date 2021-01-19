Inter-faith love: HC helps woman facing parents' opposition

The Bombay High Court on Tuesdaysaid neither family nor court can restrict or curtail thefreedom of a woman who is a major by age.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and ManishPitale was hearing a habeas corpus (produce the person)petition filed by a man claiming his 23-year-old girlfriendhad been detained by her parents after they learnt of theirrelationship.

As per the plea, the woman's parents were opposed tothe relation as the petitioner was of a different religion Acting on an earlier court direction, police producedthe woman and her parents in court on Tuesday, and thepetitioner, a MBA student, told the court he wished to marrythe woman but her parents were curtailing her freedom.

The court then interacted with the woman who said shewas in a relationship with the petitioner since five years andthey intended to marry, and that she was a 23-year-old adult.

The court, while disposing of the petition, said sincethe woman was a major, she is free to move as per own wish,and directed the police to escort her to the place she desiresto go to from court.

