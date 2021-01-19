Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inter-faith love: HC helps woman facing parents' opposition

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:55 IST
Inter-faith love: HC helps woman facing parents' opposition

The Bombay High Court on Tuesdaysaid neither family nor court can restrict or curtail thefreedom of a woman who is a major by age.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and ManishPitale was hearing a habeas corpus (produce the person)petition filed by a man claiming his 23-year-old girlfriendhad been detained by her parents after they learnt of theirrelationship.

As per the plea, the woman's parents were opposed tothe relation as the petitioner was of a different religion Acting on an earlier court direction, police producedthe woman and her parents in court on Tuesday, and thepetitioner, a MBA student, told the court he wished to marrythe woman but her parents were curtailing her freedom.

The court then interacted with the woman who said shewas in a relationship with the petitioner since five years andthey intended to marry, and that she was a 23-year-old adult.

The court, while disposing of the petition, said sincethe woman was a major, she is free to move as per own wish,and directed the police to escort her to the place she desiresto go to from court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blacklists oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washingtons sanctions on the South American nation. Th...

Peru says Sinopharm, Pfizer seek approval for their COVID-19 vaccines

Chinas Sinopharm Group and Pfizer Inc have requested approval for use of their COVID-19 vaccines in Peru as the Andean country grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus, a health official said on Tuesday.Carmen Ponce, general director ...

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021