Congress has blood on its hands, says Javadekar after Rahul Gandhi releases booklet 'Kheti ka khoon'

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar took a swipe at the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi released a booklet "kheti ka khoon" and attacked the government over new farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:59 IST
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar took a swipe at the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi released a booklet "kheti ka khoon" and attacked the government over new farm laws. Javadekar while referring to the Congress booklet, said, "It is rather hypocritical of Rahul Gandhi to be talking about 'kheti ka khoon' while Congress has blood on its hands, of farmers who committed suicide during Congress rule."

"You (Rahul Gandhi) are talking about 'kheti ka khoon' but what about bloodbath during the partition? 3,000 Sikhs were burnt alive in Delhi in 1984. Was it not bloodshed?...Lakhs of farmers died by suicide during Congress rule, was there no blood in their bodies?" asked Javadekar. He said, "The Congress does not want the talks to succeed. It does not want the issues of farmers resolved. That is why it has adopted the tactic of obstruction."

Gandhi is unhappy because his family rule has ended, he added. The 10th round of talks between the government and farmer unions is scheduled for Wednesday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

