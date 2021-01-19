Complete civic renovations works by June-end: Maha CM to BMC

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Tuesday directed Mumbai civic officials tocomplete the beautification of pedestrian pathways, flyovers,and traffic islands, as well as toilet block, food hub and busstoprenovation works before the end of June.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) releasesaid Thackeray asked the officials to focus on deepening andwidening of nullahs along with their cleaning to prevent waterlogging during monsoon.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal gave apresentation about how the pathways are being beautified, itadded.

According to the BMC, 149 footpaths in 24 wards havebeen selected and 90 per cent of these works will be completedby the end of May.

There are 344 flyovers in Mumbai, out of which 42 havebeen selected for beautification along with 120 trafficislands.

The release said 62 roads have been selected fordevelopment as street food hubs, adding that work of 20,301 ofthe 22,774 toilet blocks will be completed by June end.

It said Mumbai has 386 water-logging prone spots, andwork on 171 spots had been completed and was in progress in120.

