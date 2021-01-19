Man booked for trying to force wife into prostitution

A man has been booked in Nagpurfor trying to push his wife into prostitution as she wasunable to get Rs 10,000 per month from her father, police saidon Tuesday.

He has also been charged with sending morphed obscenephotographs of his wife to another person, the Gittikhadanpolice station official said.

He has been booked under IPC provisions after thewoman approached a court which ordered that a case be taken,the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)