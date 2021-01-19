Man killed, another injured as car hits motorcycle

Man killed, another injured as car hits motorcyclePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:40 IST
A 30-year-old man was killed and another injured when a speeding car hit their motorcycle in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place around 10.30 pm n Sunday when two persons -- Jitender and Sumit -- were returning from their workplace in Noida on a motorcycle, they said.
When they reached the Ghazipur area, a speeding car hit them. They were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where Jitender died, police said, adding Sumit is undergoing treatment at the facility.
Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections at Ghazipur police station in this regard and are checking the CCTV footage of the area to nab the car driver who fled the spot.
