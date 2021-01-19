Left Menu
Man killed, another injured as car hits motorcycle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:40 IST
A 30-year-old man was killed and another injured when a speeding car hit their motorcycle in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm n Sunday when two persons -- Jitender and Sumit -- were returning from their workplace in Noida on a motorcycle, they said.

When they reached the Ghazipur area, a speeding car hit them. They were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where Jitender died, police said, adding Sumit is undergoing treatment at the facility.

Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections at Ghazipur police station in this regard and are checking the CCTV footage of the area to nab the car driver who fled the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

