J-K: JeM terrorist, associate arrested in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested an active terrorist and a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested an active terrorist and a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The police also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, according to a press release.

The police said, "Acting on specific information regarding the planning of cop killing/weapon snatching in Town Anantnag, police along with 1st RR established special checking points at multiple locations and conducted intensified checking. During checking one recently recruited terrorist identified as Ayaaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat and resident of Shirpora Bala, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM has been arrested. Arms, ammunition including 1 Chinese Pistol, 1 magazine, and 7 live rounds were recovered from his possession." The police further informed that the terrorist associate named Rayees Ahmad Mir was arrested while acting on specific information regarding grenade lobbing in Anantnag.

"Similarly, acting on specific information regarding grenade lobbing in Town Anantnag, multiple checking points was established and during checking at Mehandi Kadal, one terrorist associate identified as Rayees Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rasheed resident of Chandhara Pampore linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM was arrested. Incriminating material including one hand grenade has been recovered from his possession," the police said. FIRs have been filed against both arrested individuals under relevant sections of the law have been registered in Police Station Anantnag and investigations have been initiated. (ANI)

