Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll from clashes in Sudan's West Darfur rises to 160

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 20-01-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 01:05 IST
Death toll from clashes in Sudan's West Darfur rises to 160

Hospitals in Sudan's West Darfur province Tuesday received at least 29 more bodies, doctors said, bringing the tally from clashes between Arab and non-Arab tribes to some 160 dead, including women and children.

The violence in the province grew out of a fistfight Friday in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the provincial capital, and then escalated, lasting until Sunday.

The clashes subsided after authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew across West Darfur and deployed more troops and security forces to the province.

The doctors' committee in West Darfur said they counted at least 159 people dead from the clashes that also left over 200 others wounded.

It said at least 16 wounded were transferred to the capital Khartoum for treatment because of their critical conditions.

The clashes, between members of the Arab Rizeigat tribe and the non-Arab Massalit tribe, displaced at least 50,000 people, according to the United Nations.

The latest bout of violence in Darfur came two weeks after the U.N. Security Council ended the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force's mandate in the region.

Darfur remains scarred by war after a rebellion in the early 2000s was brutally suppressed.

The clashes pose a significant challenge to efforts by Sudan's transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in some areas.

The country is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocratic Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. A military-civilian government is now in power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House expected to vote Thursday on waiver for Pentagon nominee

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Thursday on a waiver to allow retired Army General Lloyd Austin to become secretary of defense, according to a House schedule posted on Tuesday.Austin, who retired from the military i...

Baseball-MLB to investigate ex-Mets GM Porter over inappropriate text messages

Major League Baseball MLB plans to investigate former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter for sending unsolicited, inappropriate text messages to a female reporter, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday. Me...

Bells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of Trump's White House departure

From the Lincoln Memorial to the Empire State building, landmarks across the United States will be illuminated on Tuesday evening as part of a ceremony led by President-elect Joe Biden to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID...

U.S. soldier arrested for attempting to assist Islamic State -Department of Justice

A U.S. Army soldier was arrested on federal terrorism charges for allegedly attempting to assist Islamic State conduct a deadly ambush on U.S. troops, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.Cole James Bridges, 20, a Privat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021