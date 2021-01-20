U.S. soldier arrested for attempting to assist Islamic State -Department of Justice

U.S. soldier arrested for attempting to assist Islamic State -Department of JusticeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 01:10 IST
A U.S. Army soldier was arrested on federal terrorism charges for allegedly attempting to assist the Islamic State in conducting a deadly ambush on U.S. troops, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.
Cole James Bridges, a Private First Class in the U.S. Army, was "charged by complaint with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempting to murder U.S. military service members," the statement said.
