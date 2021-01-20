Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's Merkel says more people should work from home

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-01-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 02:25 IST
Germany's Merkel says more people should work from home
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

More people should work from home to help further reduce contacts that could spread the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

Fewer people are working from home now than during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's defense secretary pick pledges 'rid our ranks of racists and extremists'

Retired Army General Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he would work to rid racists and extremists from the ranks of the U.S. military, mend alliances and focus strategically on China if confirmed as President-elect Joe Bidens defense secre...

U.S. blacklists oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washingtons sanctions on the South American nation. Th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending

Global equity benchmarks jumped and safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar dipped on Tuesday as Janet Yellen used a confirmation hearing on her appointment as Treasury secretary to bolster the case for additional fiscal stimulus. The...

Trump administration issues last-minute Arctic refuge drilling leases

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it had issued drilling leases on more than 400,000 acres of Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, delivering on a promise to fossil fuel proponents on President Donald Trumps last full day in offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021