Germany's Merkel says more people should work from home

Germany's Merkel says more people should work from homeReuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-01-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 02:25 IST
More people should work from home to help further reduce contacts that could spread the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.
Fewer people are working from home now than during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- German