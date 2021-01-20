In one of his final acts, Trump declassifies documents on FBI's Russia probe

In one of his final acts, Trump declassifies documents on FBI's Russia probeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 05:26 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump, hours before leaving office, ordered the declassification of a binder of documents related to the FBI's Russia probe that led to a long investigation of his 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump, who has long wanted to prove Democrats sought to use the probe to oust him, said in a memorandum that some redactions have been made to the documents in order to allow their public disclosure.
