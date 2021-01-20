Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political scientist accused of secretly working for Iran

An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney.Authorities said that Afrasiabi has been paid by Iranian diplomats assigned to the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York City since at least 2007, while making TV appearances, writing articles and lobbying U.S. officials to support the Iranian governments agenda.In 2009, Afrasiabi helped an unidentified Congressman draft a letter to President Barack Obama about U.S. and Iranian nuclear negotiations, according to court documents.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 20-01-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 06:53 IST
Political scientist accused of secretly working for Iran

A Massachusetts-based political scientist and author is accused of secretly working for the government of Iran while while lobbying U.S. officials on issues like nuclear policy, federal authorities said.

Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Monday, officials said. He is charged in New York City federal court with acting and conspiring to act as an unregistered agent of Iran.

Afrasiabi, an Iranian citizen and a lawful permanent resident of the United States, was expected to appear in court later Tuesday. An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney.

Authorities said that Afrasiabi has been paid by Iranian diplomats assigned to the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York City since at least 2007, while making TV appearances, writing articles and lobbying U.S. officials to support the Iranian government's agenda.

In 2009, Afrasiabi helped an unidentified Congressman draft a letter to President Barack Obama about U.S. and Iranian nuclear negotiations, according to court documents. He never disclosed that he was working for Iran, officials said.

After the U.S. military airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Afrasiabi told Iran's foreign minister and permanent representative to the United Nations that Iran should “end all inspections and end all information on Iran's nuclear activities pending a (United Nations Security Council) condemnation of (the United States') illegal crime','' according to court documents.

Assistant Attorney General John Demers said Afrasiabi meanwhile portrayed himself ''to Congress, journalists and the American public as a neutral and objective expert on Iran''. “Mr. Afrasiabi never disclosed to a Congressman, journalists or others who hold roles of influence in our country that he was being paid by the Iranian government to paint an untruthfully positive picture of the nation,'' William Sweeney, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI's New York Field Office, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for Treasury Secretary, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to act big on coronavirus relief spending, arguing that the economic benefits far outweigh the risks of a higher debt burden.In more th...

Biden Admin plans to continue elevating defense partnership with India, says Rtd Gen Austin

The objective of the incoming Biden Administration is to continue elevating the US defense partnership with India, the Defense Secretary nominee told lawmakers.If confirmed, my overarching objective for our defense relationship with India w...

Gmail adds the ability to resize Chat and Rooms sections on web

Google has added the ability for Gmail users to resize the Chat and Rooms sections in the left-side navigation on the web version, making it easier for them to stay on top of their most important conversations and navigate to relevant chats...

China's capital steps up COVID-19 measures as outbreak persists

Chinas capital Beijing said on Wednesday it will investigate all individuals who entered the city from abroad from Dec. 10 and shut down a subway station after reporting the biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021