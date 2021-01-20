NDA to hold meeting on Jan 30 ahead of budget session
A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be held on January 30, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament.
A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be held on January 30, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament. NDA comprises of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AIADMK, and Janata Dal (United) among others.
The union budget will be presented on February 1. On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the first part of the budget session will start on January 29 and continue till February 15, and the second part of the session will be from March 8 to April 8.
Birla said that Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 ahead of the budget session, he said. (ANI)
