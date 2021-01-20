Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tenth round of talks between Centre, farmer leaders underway in Delhi

The tenth round of talks between farmer unions and the Central government over the three farm laws began at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:09 IST
Tenth round of talks between Centre, farmer leaders underway in Delhi
Visual from the meeting. Image Credit: ANI

The tenth round of talks between farmer unions and the Central government over the three farm laws began at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, were present at the meeting.

The talks were earlier scheduled for January 19 and were later postponed to Wednesday. After the ninth round of talks on January 15 remained inconclusive, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said the unions have been asked to form informal groups among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands.

Tomar had said the government will think about the draft with an "open mind". Saying that the government is concerned about the farmers protesting in cold conditions, he had asserted that the Centre is positive to reach a solution through talks.

On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.The committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting.However, the leaders of farmers' unions rejected the committee, saying their members were already in favour of the farm laws.Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Mann) had recused himself from the four-member committee appointed by the top court over the new farm laws. The first meeting of the Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to deliberate with concerned stakeholders on farm laws was held on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to sign 15 executive orders on day one as president

Hours after being sworn in as the 46th US president, Joe Biden would sign 15 executive orders -- including rejoining the Paris climate agreement, a 100-day mask mandate and reversing the Muslim ban -- undoing some of the major policies of h...

SpiceJet adds two wide-body aircraft to its cargo fleet

SpiceJet has added two wide-body planes, a B767 and a A330 model, to its cargo fleet to transport items on long haul routes to destinations such as Europe and the US, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.With the latest in...

Indian insurers prepared to withstand economic downturn: Moody's

Indian insurance firms are geared to withstand the economic downturn, as premium growth in general insurance segment will remain in positive territory and life premiums will stay broadly flat despite the weakening economy, Moodys Investors ...

13-yr-old girl in MP's Betul raped, buried alive by neighbour

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and buried under stones by her neighbour in Sarni town of Betul district, police said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Abhay Ram Choudhary, Sub Divisional Officer of Police SDOP of Sarni area said that a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021