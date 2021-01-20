Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' tractor rally on R-Day: Union leaders reject suggestion of alternative route

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:39 IST
Farmers' tractor rally on R-Day: Union leaders reject suggestion of alternative route
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Farmer unions opposing the Centre's new agri laws on Wednesday rejected a suggestion by police officers to hold their proposed January 26 tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway instead of Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road, sources said.

Union leaders and officers of the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police forces had met at the Vigyan Bhawan here to discuss the route and arrangements of the proposed rally on Republic Day.

The sources said that the farmer leaders were suggested by the police officers to take out their rally on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, but they did not agree.

The Outer Ring Road passes through several areas of Delhi such as Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Uttam Nagar, Burari Peeragarhi and Pitampura.

There might be another round of talks with the police officers on Thursday, a farmer leader, who attended the meeting, said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at several Delhi border points against the laws for the last 56 days and unions representing them have begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for the demonstration on Republic Day.

During the meeting, ''we discussed several points with police officers on our tractor rally on January 26'', a senior farmer leader said.

Joint Commissioner of Police, (Northern Range), S S Yadav coordinated the meeting from the Delhi Police, according to the sources.

Police officials from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were also present at the meeting, they said.

The meeting comes on a day the Centre withdrew its plea seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally on January 26 after the Supreme Court said ''it is a police matter''.

The police have the ''authority'' to deal with the issue pertaining to the proposed tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day, said a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Leaders of all 40 farm unions, which are taking part in the protest, also met three Union ministers for the 10th round of talks this afternoon in an effort to end the impasse over the agri laws.

Farmer unions agitating against the laws have said their preparations are in full gear and authorities should facilitate the ''peaceful march'', instead of stopping it.

The protests and the proposed tractor rally are against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Auto dealers' body urges FM to introduce vehicle depreciation benefits for individuals in Budget

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA on Wednesday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce benefits of claiming depreciation on vehicles for income tax-paying individuals a...

Steve Smith's contract not renewed by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL-14

Rajasthan Royals have decided against renewing the contract of their high-profile captain Steve Smith ahead of the 14th Indian Premier League this year. Under Smiths captaincy, the inaugural edition champions RR finished last in the last IP...

Dhir & Dhir Associates Ropes in Sonal Verma to Lead the ESG Practice

Clients will Benefit from an ESG focused Global Advisory DeskNew Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaDhir Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has serviced clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory a...

PM Modi releases aid to 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under PM Awas Yojana- Gramin

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi released financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin through video conference. He interacted with the beneficiaries. Union Rural Development Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021