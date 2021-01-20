Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka minister says cases against 'cow vigilantes' will be withdrawn

Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu B Chauhan has said that cases registered against "cow vigilantes" will be withdrawn as the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act is now in place.

ANI | Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:53 IST
Karnataka minister says cases against 'cow vigilantes' will be withdrawn
Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu B Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu B Chauhan has said that cases registered against "cow vigilantes" will be withdrawn as the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act is now in place. "Cases registered earlier against cow vigilantes will be withdrawn as Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act is now in place. I have informed the police department to withdraw the cases registered against Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists," Chauhan told reporters on Tuesday.

The anti-cow slaughter law came into effect in Karnataka from January 18, the state government said in a notification. "All provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020 comes into force from January 18," the Karnataka government said.

According to the order, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed under this law and subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Auto dealers' body urges FM to introduce vehicle depreciation benefits for individuals in Budget

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA on Wednesday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce benefits of claiming depreciation on vehicles for income tax-paying individuals a...

Steve Smith's contract not renewed by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL-14

Rajasthan Royals have decided against renewing the contract of their high-profile captain Steve Smith ahead of the 14th Indian Premier League this year. Under Smiths captaincy, the inaugural edition champions RR finished last in the last IP...

Dhir & Dhir Associates Ropes in Sonal Verma to Lead the ESG Practice

Clients will Benefit from an ESG focused Global Advisory DeskNew Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaDhir Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has serviced clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory a...

PM Modi releases aid to 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under PM Awas Yojana- Gramin

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi released financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin through video conference. He interacted with the beneficiaries. Union Rural Development Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021