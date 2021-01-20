Left Menu
Mumbai Court rejects bail plea of former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

A Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, who is an accused in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) scam.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, who is an accused in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) scam. Earlier on January 11, a supplementary chargesheet was filed against Dasgupta, Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani and former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the alleged TRP scam case before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court in Mumbai.

Earlier on January 4, Mumbai's Esplanade Court had rejected the bail of Dasgupta, who was arrested last year in connection with the same case. On December 30 last year, Dasgupta was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Esplanade court. He was arrested from Pune on December 24, 2020.

Mumbai Police had earlier arrested Khanchandani in the alleged TRP manipulation case. He was later granted bail. Republic TV channel's distribution head and assistant vice-president Ghanshyam Singh was also arrested in connection with the case.

In October, Mumbai Police had arrested four persons -- two former employees of a market research company, along with owners of two channels -- in the case. The police have named several channels in the TRP manipulation case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

