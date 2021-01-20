Get set for rebuilding lives and expedite developmental works: K'taka CM to officials

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Wednesday said establishing ''Ramarajya throughGramarajya'' was his government's goal, as he asked thedistrict administrations to get set for rebuilding lives andaccelerate developmental works after months of challenges.

Addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of alldistricts, Zilla Panchayat CEOs, the Chief Minister directedthem to effectively implement the anti cow slaughter law thathas been brought into effect though an ordinance, by followingthe guidelines strictly.

''District administrations should always have rural focus,establishing Ramarajya through Gramarajya is our goal, thiswas also the dream of Mahatma Gandhi,'' Yediyurappa said.

Addressing the meeting he said if the issues are resolvedat village, taluk and district level it will reduce the numberof people coming to the state capital with their grievances.

It is the duty of the DCs and CEOs to see to it that thelocal administrations are always responsive.

This was the first such direct meeting in almost a year'stime as the meetings were held virtually all these days due toCOVID pandemic.

Noting that in the last 10 months we have faced severalchallenges like drought, floods and above all COVID-19,Yediyurappa lauded the officials for their work in managingthe pandemic situation.

''This is the time for rebuilding lives once again and toexpedite the developmental works that were stalled,'' he saidas he called on the ranks and files of the districtadministration from DCs to village accountants to go by theagenda set by the revenue department and visit villages toresolve local issues.

Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol, C N AshwathNarayan, several Ministers and top officials of the stategovernment were also present in the meeting.

Asking officials to ensure that government services reachpeople, the Chief Minister said, ''development of the state ispossible when villages are developed... measures should betaken aimed at ensuring that people lead a peaceful life.'' He said with schools and colleges reopening after beingshut due to COVID-19, safety of students and teachers shouldbe taken care of and cleanliness should be ensured, andsimilar measures should be taken at hostels.

Efforts should be taken to bring back students who havedropped out of schools in the backdrop of COVID-19, andofficials should be vigilant amid reports about incidents ofchild marriages, with schools not functioning fully due topandemic, he added.

Pointing out that the district administrations also havethe responsibility of ensuring a successful vaccination driveagainst coronavirus, Yediyurappa asked them to see to it thatthere are no loopholes in the process.

Providing relief to those whose houses were damagedduring floods for rebuilding and ensuring input subsidy forfarmers without any delay, were among the instructions he gaveto officials while asking them to draw up an action plan byidentifying villages that will have drinking water and fodderissues, with summer fast approaching.

Observing that more than 14,000 cases relating to landacquisition for National Highways were pending before DCs, hedirected them to clear them on priority and help in theirquick implementation.

District in-charge Ministers and secretaries of respectivedistricts should regularly make visits and conduct reviews soas to ensure that administrative missionary work at a fasterpace, he said.

The Chief Minister today at the meeting also launched'Avolokana' software that will enable the government to accessdata on sanctions and expenditures incurred by 39 departmentson 1,800 programmes implemented by them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)