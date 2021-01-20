France's ski lifts very likely to stay closed for rest of season - govt source

France's ski lifts very likely to stay closed for rest of season - govt sourceReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:11 IST
France's ski lifts will very likely stay closed until the end of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
French ski resorts can welcome tourists but the lifts haven't opened since the beginning of the season.
