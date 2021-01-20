CBI interrogates brother of businessman accused in Bengal cattle smuggling ring

The Central Bureau ofInvestigation (CBI) on Wednesday interrogated the brother ofBinay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in the cattlesmuggling racket in West Bengal and considered close to theTrinamool Congress, sources in the agency said.

Anti-corruption branch of the CBI questioned Mishra'sbrother after he appeared before its officials following asummon by the probe agency, sources said.

As part of its investigation in the cattle smugglingcase in the state, the CBI had carried out searches at twopremises of Mishra in Kolkata on December 31 last.

Mishra is absconding and the CBI had issued a look outcircular against him.

On November 6, the CBI arrested Enamul Haque, thealleged kingpin of the cattle smuggling racket running alongthe India-Bangladesh border in the state.

It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing BSFand Customs officials to keep their illegal business running.

The CBI had also arrested Satish Kumar, a formercommandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, in the case.

Haque was also arrested in March 2018 by the CBI forallegedly bribing another BSF Commandant, Jibu T Mathew, whowas held at the Alappuzha railway station in January 2018 withRs 47 lakh cash.

