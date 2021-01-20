List of players released by IPL teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 players Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel retired from all forms of cricket, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.Remaining purse Rs 35.7 crore Chennai Super Kings 6 Players Shane Watson retired, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:02 IST
Following is the list of players who have been released by the different franchises ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore: (10 players) Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.
Remaining purse: Rs 35.7 crore Chennai Super Kings: (6 Players) Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh. Remaining purse: Rs 22.9 crore Rajasthan Royals: (8 players) Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.
Remaining purse: Rs 34.85 crore Delhi Capitals: (6 players) Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.
Remaining purse: Rs 12.8 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad: (5 players) Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj Remaining purse: Rs 10.75 crore Kings XI Punjab: (9 players) Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh. Remaining purse: Rs 53.2 crore Mumbai Indians: (7 players) Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai. Remaining purse: Rs 15.35 crore Kolkata Knight Riders: (6 players) Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, M Siddharth, Tom banton, Chris Green, Harry Gurney.
Remaining purse: Rs 10.85 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi speaks to Kalyan Singh to wish him on birthday
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to former UP CM Kalyan Singh
We welcome Supreme Court's judgement giving go-ahead to Central Vista Project: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Floating solar proj at Omkareshwar to begin power generation by 2022-23: Hardeep Singh Dang
NGO volunteers planning to set up two-bed temporary hospital at Singhu border