Left Menu
Development News Edition

Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, several injured - TVE

A reporter for TVE public broadcaster said several had been injured, without giving details. A witness told Telemadrid broadcaster that there was at least one person trapped inside. Emergency services could not immediately confirm if there had been injuries.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:07 IST
Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, several injured - TVE

One building collapsed in a central Madrid explosion, a Reuters reporter saw, with smoke coming out of the building and rescue workers evacuating elderly people from a nearby nursing home. A reporter for TVE public broadcaster said several had been injured, without giving details. A witness told Telemadrid broadcaster that there was at least one person trapped inside.

Emergency services could not immediately confirm if there had been injuries. A police spokeswoman said the area was being evacuated but could not confirm the source of the explosion.

La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak. Officials could not immediately confirm. The explosion happened in Toledo street, in the city center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya reports two cases of new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa

Kenya has identified two cases of the new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa in two men who have since left the country, a senior health ministry official said on Wednesday.Patrick Amoth, acting director general of health at the...

Trump vows to 'be back in some form' as tumultuous presidency ends

President Donald Trump left the White House and Washington for a final time as commander-in-chief on Wednesday after a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a pandemic that caused 400,000 U.S. deat...

MD, General Manager of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation in ACB net

The Managing Director ofTelangana State Warehousing Corporation along with anothersenior official were on Wednesday arrested here by the ACB forallegedly taking Rs 75,000 bribe.The MD and General Manager of the State WarehousingCorporation ...

FACTBOX-How Facebook, Twitter and others are girding for inauguration threats

Social media companies are under close scrutiny over their handling of misinformation and threats of violence tied to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, amid conflicting signals in far-right forums about possible at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021