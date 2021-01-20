Left Menu
Rly cops rescue woman, children during suicide bid in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:17 IST
Personnel of the RPF and GRPrescued a 29-year-old woman, who allegedly tried to commitsuicide along with her two children, by jumping on the railwaytrack at Thane station in Maharashtra, an official said onWednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when thewoman jumped on the tracks with her two children, aged 12 andtwo years, at Thane Railway station, senior inspector N GKhadkikar of the GRP said.

The police and GRP personnel, who were present at thespot, saw the woman and children and pulled them back on theplatform just as a suburban local train entered the station,the official said.

The woman identified as Seema Vinod Parmar has saidthat her husband is lodged in Taloja Jail and she had paid fora lawyer who had failed to appear in court, as result of whichthe family is facing financial difficulties, he said.

The woman was depressed and had decided to take theextreme step, he added.

