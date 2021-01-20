HC seeks govt’s stand on building approach road to two schools in jungle area

The Allahabad High Court on Monday sought the government’s stand on a plea for building a proper and secure approach road to two schools located in a forest area inhabited by wild animals.

Seeking the government’s reply to the petition, a bench of justices Sanjay Yadav and Jayant Banerji slated it for hearing on February 15.

The petition was filed by an advocate, Shishir Kumar Srivastava, who said the two residential schools -- Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kasturba Vidyalaya – for boys and girls of classes 6 to 12 in the Meja tehsil of the district were located in a forest area with virtually no approach road at them. Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Mahesh Sharma told the court that both the schools are in the middle of the forest and in absence of any proper approach road it is very difficult for students and their parents reach them.

To approach the schools, the students and their parent have to pass through tall bushes with various wild animals like wolves, ‘neelgais’, pythons often seen in them, said the advocate while annexing to the petition photographs of the non-existent route to the schools.

