Sinking of Indian fishing boat: Bodies of 2 recovered by Sri Lankan Navy

Two days after an Indianfishing boat sank in Sri Lankan waters following a collisionwith a Navy vessel of the island nation, bodies of twofishermen were recovered on Wednesday, a Tamil Nadu Fisheriesofficial said, quoting information recieved.

Sri Lankan officials have informed their counterpartsabout the recovery of the bodies and asked them to sendphotographs of fishermen who went missing to confirm theiridentity, Pudukottai Assistant Director of Fisheries Kumaresansaid.

According to the official, four fishermen from nearbyThangachimadam had put out to sea from Pudukottai on Mondayand were fishing near Neduntheevu in Sri Lanka when itcollided with the Navy vessel and a search was on by differentagencies, including the Indian Coast Guard.

Officials in Pudukottai and Coast Guard station here wereinformed on Wednesday evening about the recovery of the twobodies by Lankan Navy.

Rameswaram Coastal Fishermen Association president SEmerit said they have also been informed about the developmentand asked to send identification marks and photos of themissing fishermen.

The Sri Lankan Navy had on Tuesday said it has launched asearh and rescue operation for ''unknown number of missingfishermen'' and the sunken boat after the mid-sea incident.

The information about death of the fishermen came a dayafter 40 fishermen from the state, arrested by the Sri LankanNavy in recent times, returned to Chennai after beingreleased.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it, ChiefMinister K Palaniswami on Tuesday sought efforts for therelease of 12 more fishermen and all mechanised boats in thecustody of the island nation.

