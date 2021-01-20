Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health ministry strengthens CoWIN app to monitor Covid-19 vaccination

After witnessing certain glitches in the Co-WIN software platform dedicated to monitoring real-time management of Covid-19 vaccination across the country, the Union Health Ministry is now enhancing the technology by adding a new feature of "Allot Beneficiary" in the software platform.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:52 IST
Health ministry strengthens CoWIN app to monitor Covid-19 vaccination
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After witnessing certain glitches in the Co-WIN software platform dedicated to monitoring real-time management of Covid-19 vaccination across the country, the Union Health Ministry is now enhancing the technology by adding a new feature of "Allot Beneficiary" in the software platform. Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary at the Union Health Ministry said, "A new feature of 'Allot beneficiary' in 'Ongoing session' is being added. This will allow maximum possible number of beneficiaries per session and to have better coverage."

"The new feature will also pre-register beneficiary in the database to the session as additional beneficiary over and above the scheduled number of beneficiaries," said Agnani while addressing a press conference on Covid-19 vaccination in the country. "Person's (beneficiary's) name can be searched in the database by mobile number and provisional certificate to be given after first dose and final certificate after second dose," he said.

The official said that the District Magistrate has been directed to review the daily progress of immunisation. "DMs and District Immunization Officers have been advised to hold daily review meetings with the session site and cold chain point. They have to take the feedback about overall day's progress. Session planning and schedule for forthcoming days/week," he said.

"Regular reconciliation of vaccine stocks, daily training/Sensitisation of stakeholders about latest instructions and refinements in software will be undertaken by the district magistrate," he added. According to the Central government, a total of 7,86,842 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 06:00 pm on Wednesday as per provisional reports. The government also informed that there was no case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination to date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Domenicali says F1 could reduce and rotate races in future

Formula One is still aiming for a record 23 grands prix this year but could have fewer in future with some held in rotation, the sports new chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Wednesday.The Italian, a former Ferrari team boss and mos...

UP HC to examine if lawyer in black robes exempted from coercive police action

The Allahabad High Court has decided to examine whether a lawyer donning his black robes has got any privilege of being exempted from the coercive police action.A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery fram...

BSF DG reviews left-wing extremism situation in Odisha

Border Security Force BSFDirector General Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday held a meetingwith senior police officers of Odisha to review the left-wingextremism LWE situation in the state, an official said.At the meeting attended by DGP Abhay, Od...

Kochi court directs investigating officer to bring approver in actress attack case to court tomorrow

The Additional Special Sessions Court here on Wednesday directed the investigating officer to take Vipin Lal, the approver in the actress attack case into custody and to bring him before the court tomorrow. Court also directed the Viyyur Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021