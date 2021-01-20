Left Menu
Two officials among three remanded to five days CBI custody in illegal gratification case

A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded three accused including two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to five days CBI custody in connection with an illegal gratification case.

A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded three accused including two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to five days CBI custody in connection with an illegal gratification case. The three accused were arrested on Tuesday and presented before Special Judge Anurag Sain on Wednesday. The court allowed CBI to question them till January 25.

The arrested accused were CBI's DSP RK Rishi, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and one private person Manohar Malik. As per the FIR, the accused CBI officers have entered into criminal conspiracy with private persons Manohar Malik and others and have been compromising the integrity of investigation of certain CBI cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations.

CBI sought custodial interrogation for seven days which was opposed by Advocate Hemant Shah, appearing for RK Rishi. Advocate Hemant Shah said that the accused have joined the investigation and are cooperating in the probe. Consequent to the registration of the case, searches have been conducted at their residential and office premises on January 14 and during the searches, various documents pertaining to case being investigated by CBI have been recovered, the CBI informed the Delhi Court.

CBI said that there is credible information that Rishi had made regular illegal payments or gratification to one CBI official for divulging information regarding complaints pertaining to another case, even after Rishi was transferred out of the branch. RK Rishi had been in touch with Manohar Malik, Kapil Dhanked and others on a regular basis, CBI alleged. The private persons including Manohar Malik and Arvind Gupta are also in touch with RK Rishi and Kapil Dhanked and there is reasonable suspicion that Manohar Malik had been obtaining illegal gratification on behalf of Kapil Dhanked from suspects or other persons related to cases being investigated by Kapil Dhanked, CBI said.

Accused R K Rishi, Kapil Dhanked and Manohar Malik had been non-co-operative during the interrogation and was evasive in their replies, CBI told the court. The arrested accused person were concealing material facts of the case which are exclusively in their knowledge and are deliberately not coming out with the truth, CBI said stressing that the accused persons are required to be interrogated for proper investigation of this case and in larger interest of the justice as such their police custody remand is required. (ANI)

