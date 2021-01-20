BRIEF-China Decides To Sanction 28 U.S. Individuals, Including Pompeo - Global Times

BRIEF-China Decides To Sanction 28 U.S. Individuals, Including Pompeo - Global TimesReuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:57 IST
Jan 20 (Reuters) -
* CHINA HAS DECIDED TO SANCTION 28 U.S. INDIVIDUALS - GLOBAL TIMES
* CHINA DECIDES TO SANCTION 28 U.S. INDIVIDUALS INCLUDING POMPEO, PETER NAVARRO, JOHN BOLTON AND STEPHEN BANNON- GLOBAL TIMES Source text : https://bit.ly/39NZtLv
