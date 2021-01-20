BSF DG reviews left-wing extremism situation in Odisha

BSF DG reviews left-wing extremism situation in OdishaPTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:33 IST
Border Security Force (BSF)Director General Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday held a meetingwith senior police officers of Odisha to review the left-wingextremism (LWE) situation in the state, an official said.
At the meeting attended by DGP Abhay, Odisha Policeand BSF also resolved to work with synergy to combat the LWEeffectively in the state.
''Issues relating to the present LWE scenario in thestate, particularly in areas where BSF companies have beendeployed, progresses made towards combating the menace,operational strategy, redeployment of BSF personnel,coordination and other matters were discussed in the meeting,''a senior official engaged in anti-Maoist operation, said.
Earlier in the day, Asthana visited the CompanyOperating Base (COB) at Kartanpalli in the foothills of TulsiHills in Malkangiri district bordering Chhattisgarh.
He reviewed the security scenario along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border and appreciated the synergy between thestate police and BSF.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Weekly health check-up after re-opening of educational institutions in Odisha
SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers protest on Jan 11
SC to hear on January 11 pleas challenging new farms laws and issues related to ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders. PTI SJK ABA MNL ABA DVDV
Odisha: Four workers die due to gas leak in Rourkela Steel Plant
More than 11.42 lakh birds visit Chilika Lake in Odisha: Census report