Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed men try to storm governor''s house in Sudan''s Darfur

Armed men opened fire overnight, trying to storm the residence of a provincial governor in Sudans restive Darfur region but were repelled by guards, officials said Wednesday.There were no injuries or damage in the attempted attack on West Darfur Gov. Mohammed Abdalla al-Doumas residence in the provincial capital of Genena, but it underscored the heightened tensions in the restive region where a bout of tribal violence has killed around 230 people since last week.A statement from the governor said the attempted attack sought to create instability and chaos in the province.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 21-01-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 01:00 IST
Armed men try to storm governor''s house in Sudan''s Darfur

Armed men opened fire overnight, trying to storm the residence of a provincial governor in Sudan's restive Darfur region but were repelled by guards, officials said Wednesday.

There were no injuries or damage in the attempted attack on West Darfur Gov. Mohammed Abdalla al-Douma's residence in the provincial capital of Genena, but it underscored the heightened tensions in the restive region where a bout of tribal violence has killed around 230 people since last week.

A statement from the governor said the attempted attack sought to create ''instability and chaos” in the province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and the statement did not say who the attackers were. A military official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters, said the attackers opened fire on the heavily fortified residence, prompting the guards to return fire. The exchange lasted for over an hour.

The Darfur 24 news outlet reported heavy gunfire in Genena's neighborhood of Gamarek where the governor's residence is located. Earlier this week, officials from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum visited Genena to discuss the tribal clashes with the governor.

The fighting between members of the Arab Rizeigat tribe and the non-Arab Massalit tribe grew out of a fistfight Friday in a Genena camp for displaced people. Some 160 people on both sides, including women and children, have been killed.

Among the dead in West Darfur violence were three aid workers, the U.N. humanitarian coordination for Sudan, Babacar Cissé, said Wednesday. He called for an end to the clashes and for those implicated to be held accountable. He did not provide more details.

A U.N. official said two of the three workers were Sudanese nationals, with two working for the Triangle Generation Humanitaire, or TGH, and the third for International Aid Services or IAS.

One of the workers was killed along with his wife and his son, said the U.N. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the killing for privacy reasons.

The fighting also led to the displacement of at least 90,000 people, who have taken shelter in schools and government buildings and nearby villages, according to the United Nations.

Authorities in West Darfur imposed a 24-hour curfew in all of the province and authorized military and police to use “all necessary force” to regain order. The central government in Khartoum also deployed security reinforcements.

In South Darfur province, clashes on Monday between the Rizeigat and non-Arab Falata tribe killed around 70 people, according to Gov. Mousa Mahdi. The clashes was sparked by the killing of a shepherd in al-Twaiyel village, 85 kilometers (53 miles) south of Nyala, the provincial capital.

Mahdi, who visited the village on Tuesday, vowed to bring to justice those who instigated the violence. The latest bout of Darfur violence poses a challenge to Sudan's transitional government that has been struggling to end civil war in the country's far-flung areas. It is also a major test to the government's ability to protect civilians in the war-torn region following the end of the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force's mandate in Darfur this month.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocratic Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, after nearly three decades of rule. A military-civilian government is now in power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. A lotus, not a Chinese dragon Indian PM Modis home state changes name of fruitThe government in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis home state of Gujarat has decided to change the name of ...

Biden's push for more coronavirus aid to test his 'honeymoon' with U.S. Congress

Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday signaled a willingness to work with President Joe Biden on additional money to combat the coronavirus pandemic, though several voiced opposition to his proposed programs 1.9 trillion price tag.U...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. President Joe Biden planned to revamp the nations fight against its worst public health crisis in more than a century, while Pfizer faced criticism, and potential legal action, over its surprise move to temporarily delay COVID-19 vacci...

Soccer-Man City go top after win over Villa

Manchester City moved top of the Premier League, temporarily at least, after a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in a pulsating game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in which Villa boss Dean Smith saw red over the hosts opener.City moved to 38 poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021