Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proud Boys member in latest wave of arrests over U.S. Capitol riots

A federal judge ordered McCaughey to be detained, describing his conduct as "highly disturbing." Also appearing in court on Wednesday was Samuel Fisher, whom the FBI said breached the Capitol and also posted photos of himself with guns.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 04:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 04:28 IST
Proud Boys member in latest wave of arrests over U.S. Capitol riots

The FBI on Wednesday arrested a Florida-based member of the right-wing Proud Boys group on charges of storming the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago in a crowd of Donald Trump supporters challenging his election defeat, the Justice Department said. Joseph Randall Biggs, 37, faces charges of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding before Congress, unlawful entry, and disorderly conduct in the attack on the seat of government while lawmakers were certifying Democrat Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election win.

Biggs was released on a $25,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon. Biden was sworn in as President on Wednesday and he called for an end to America's "uncivil war." https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-inauguration/taking-helm-of-divided-nation-u-s-president-biden-calls-for-end-to-uncivil-war-idUSKBN29P0HG

A number of people with ties to the Proud Boys have been charged and more than 100 people overall have been arrested so far, a figure prosecutors expect will grow as the FBI continues to analyze more than 200,000 photos and videos of the Capitol riot. The criminal complaints have revealed that some of the rioters have ties to right-wing fringe groups, are known white supremacists or adhere to the QAnon conspiracy theory, in which believers claim that former president Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats and "deep state" government officials.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged three members of the Oath Keepers militia with conspiring to breach the Capitol, and released text messages with references to trapping members of Congress in the tunnels beneath the Capitol and gassing them. No conspiracy charges have been filed involving the Proud Boys, though the FBI in its criminal complaint against Biggs said "multiple individuals" associated with the group have been photographed "with earpieces."

Investigators said Biggs actively encouraged members to travel to Washington and communicated directly with the group's leader Enrique Tarrio, who was arrested before the Jan. 6 riots on charges of destruction of property and possession of a firearm magazine. The FBI said Biggs and fellow Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola can be seen in video footage entering the Capitol, with Pezzola breaking a window. Later, Biggs tells the camera "this is awesome," according to the complaint.

Pezzola, who was arrested on Jan. 15, also faces charges. Prosecutors are also focused on tracking down people who assaulted police or members of the press.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III, who was pictured in a now-viral video in which Washington police officer Daniel Hodges was pinned with a riot shield, appeared in federal court in New York on Wednesday on charges of assaulting police, among others. McCaughey can be seen crushing Hodges in the video and can be heard telling officers to not resist the rioters, according to the criminal complaint. "You see me. Just go home. Talk to your buddies and go home," he allegedly said.

Benjamin Gianforti, the prosecutor in the case on Wednesday, characterized the video as "chilling." McCaughey's attorney said his client is not as "maniacal" as the government alleges and asked that he be allowed to return home to live with family. A federal judge ordered McCaughey to be detained, describing his conduct as "highly disturbing."

Also appearing in court on Wednesday was Samuel Fisher, whom the FBI said breached the Capitol and also posted photos of himself with guns. On Facebook the next day, he purportedly told someone that he was there, and that even though people died and he got tear-gassed, it was "great."

"Seeing cops literally run ... was the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life," he is quoted as saying. A federal judge ordered Fisher detained, citing the amount of weapons and ammunition found in his possession upon being arrested.

"That to me is a serious danger," the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'No evidence of decline' in COVID-19 rates in England's third lockdown

A third pandemic lockdown appears to be having little impact on rates of COVID-19 in England, researchers warned on Thursday, with prevalence of the disease very high and no evidence of decline in the first 10 days of renewed restrictions.U...

EU leaders convene amid vaccine delays, virus variant fears

European Union leaders will on Thursday seek to address the coronavirus pandemics mounting challenges, from containing more infectious variants to the threat of border closures and the slow roll-out of vaccines across the bloc.The heads of ...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump. JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIDE SUGA, IN A TWEETCongratulations to President JoeBiden and Vice President KamalaHarris o...

U.S. CDC reports 400,306 deaths from the coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Wednesday reported 24,135,690 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 153,106 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,297 to 400,306.The CDC repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021