U.S. Senate approves Haines as Director of National Intelligence

U.S. Senate approves Haines as Director of National IntelligenceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 05:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 05:41 IST
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved Avril Haines as the Director of National Intelligence, the nation's top intelligence job, making her the first of President Joe Biden's nominees to be approved.
The vote was 84-10, with all the "no" votes coming from Republicans.
