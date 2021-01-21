Man held in Bhopal under new religious conversion law

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a man under Madhya Pradesh Dharmik Swatanrata Adhiniyam, a new law which penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means, following a complaint filed by a woman here in Bhopal, an official said on Wednesday. According to police, the accused hid his identity from the woman and a case under sections 3/5 of Madhya Pradesh Dharmik Swatanrata Adhiniyam 2020 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

"Accused hid his identity from the victim. Later, the victim found out. She filed a complaint after the accused pestered her. The probe is underway," said Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Zone 2, Bhopal. "We have registered a case under sections 3/5 of Madhya Pradesh Dharmik Swatanrata Adhiniyam 2020 and other sections of the IPC. We have arrested the accused," he added.

The new law prohibits religious conversion "by misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat or force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any fraudulent means".It says any marriage conducted with the intention of religious conversion will be considered null and void. (ANI)

