COVID-19 tests cross 1 cr-mark in Delhi, Kejriwal says 'new record'

Setting a new record in combating COVID-19, the national capital has conducted over 1 crore coronavirus tests, which is equivalent to 50 per cent of Delhi's population, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:23 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Setting a new record in combating COVID-19, the national capital has conducted over 1 crore coronavirus tests, which is equivalent to 50 per cent of Delhi's population, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. "Delhi sets a new record! We have conducted over one crore Corona tests to date, equivalent to 50 per cent of Delhi's population. With a focus on increased testing and treatment, Delhi has successfully contained the scale and spread of Corona infection," Kejriwal tweeted.

According to the Delhi Health Department as of Wednesday, Delhi reported 228 new COVID-19 cases, 405 recoveries, and 10 deaths. The total number of cases in the national capital stands at 6,33,049, active cases stand at 2,147, while the total recoveries have reached 6,20,128. The death toll in Delhi has mounted to 10,774. (ANI)

