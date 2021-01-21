BRIEF-Starboard Seeks To Take Control Of Corteva Board, Oust CEO - WSJ

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
A sixteen-member Standing Committee on Defence SCOD headed by Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Jual Oram visited Goa Naval Area on Tuesday to evaluate operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including coastal security. The visit of the SCO...
The Asian Development Bank ADB has appointed Ms Suzanne Gaboury as Director-General of its Private Sector Operations Department. Ms Gaboury assumed office in early January.Before joining ADB, Ms Gaboury was Chief Investment Officer at FinDe...
Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to U.S. telecommunications networks and internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in...
Rice, the main staple crop in the Lao Peoples Democratic Republic PDR, is key to food security and employment. Over 80 per cent of the countrys farmers grow rice, which takes up about 60 per cent of the cultivated area in the country. Howev...