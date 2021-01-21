Jharkhand: Report sought from forest officials over elephant's killing

The Latehardistrict administration of Jharkhand has sought a report fromofficials of the Palamu Tiger Reserve in Betla National Parkover the killing of a domesticated elephant by two wildtuskers.

A 40-year-old male elephant named 'Kalabhairava' wasgored to death by the tuskers at Palamu Fort late on Mondaynight.

In a letter to the deputy director of the tigerproject on Wednesday, Latehar Deputy Commissioner Abu Imransought to know why was the elephant shifted from thedesignated shelter to another location and what steps did theforest ranger take at the time of the incident to safeguardthe elephant.

It also sought to know whether the elephant was keptin a forest as per the central government guidelines.

The male elephant, along with two female elephants,was brought from Mysuru in Karnataka.

Though forest officials have claimed that they triedto scare away the wild tuskers by bursting crackers while theywere attacking 'Kalabhairava', locals alleged that they werenot present at the spot during the incident.

