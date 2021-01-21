Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand: Report sought from forest officials over elephant's killing

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 21-01-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 10:33 IST
Jharkhand: Report sought from forest officials over elephant's killing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Latehardistrict administration of Jharkhand has sought a report fromofficials of the Palamu Tiger Reserve in Betla National Parkover the killing of a domesticated elephant by two wildtuskers.

A 40-year-old male elephant named 'Kalabhairava' wasgored to death by the tuskers at Palamu Fort late on Mondaynight.

In a letter to the deputy director of the tigerproject on Wednesday, Latehar Deputy Commissioner Abu Imransought to know why was the elephant shifted from thedesignated shelter to another location and what steps did theforest ranger take at the time of the incident to safeguardthe elephant.

It also sought to know whether the elephant was keptin a forest as per the central government guidelines.

The male elephant, along with two female elephants,was brought from Mysuru in Karnataka.

Though forest officials have claimed that they triedto scare away the wild tuskers by bursting crackers while theywere attacking 'Kalabhairava', locals alleged that they werenot present at the spot during the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shanghai reports three local COVID-19 infections on Thursday

Chinas business hub of Shanghai reported on Thursday three new locally transmitted coronavirus infections, as concern grows about another debilitating wave of new cases in the country.The city had launched mass testing of all hospital worke...

FOREX-Dollar on back foot as Biden optimism bolsters riskier currencies

The dollar declined versus major peers on Thursday as optimism that new U.S. administrations massive stimulus package will bolster growth sapped demand for safe-haven currencies. Riskier commodity currencies were supported as Asian stocks f...

Mizoram reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Thursday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, according to the State Health Department. The total coronavirus cases in the state have now reached 4,346, including 69 active cases.No new death by this deadly virus was reported in the s...

Illegal construction:HC rejects Sood's plea against BMC notice

The Bombay High Court on Thursdaydismissed an appeal and interim application filed by Bollywoodactor Sonu Sood against a BMC notice over alleged illegalconstruction carried out by him at his residential building insuburban Juhu.Justice Prit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021