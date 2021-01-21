Left Menu
Illegal construction:HC rejects Sood's plea against BMC notice

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Thursdaydismissed an appeal and interim application filed by Bollywoodactor Sonu Sood against a BMC notice over alleged illegalconstruction carried out by him at his residential building insuburban Juhu.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan said the court was dimissingthe appeal and application.

Sood's lawyer Amogh Singh sought a time of 10 weeks tocomply with the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC), and requested the court to direct the civicbody to not initiate demolition action.

The court, however, refused and said the actor hadample opportunity in the past.

Sood approached the high court earlier this month,challenging an order of a city civil court that dismissed hissuit against the BMC's notice over the alleged illegalconstruction carried out by him.

The actor, in an interim application, had sought anorder from the high court restraining the BMC from taking anycoercive action against his residential property in Juhu area.

As per the BMC, Sood had carried out structuralchanges in the six-storey residential building 'Shakti Sagar'and converted it into a hotel without taking requisitepermissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

