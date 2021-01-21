Left Menu
Priest injured in Madrid blast dies in hospital

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:37 IST
A Catholic priest who was retrieved from the rubble of a Church building in central Madrid that was destroyed by a presumed gas explosion died on Thursday, the Madrid archdiocese said in a statement.

Three other people were known to have died from the blast on Wednesday and 10 others were injured.

Madrid's Emergency Services said all available evidence pointed to the blast in Calle Toledo, a street leading out from the city centre, being caused by a gas leak.

