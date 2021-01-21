Left Menu
NCB raids mephedrone manufacturing unit in south Mumbai

21-01-2021
The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) has raided a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit inDongri area of south Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB has been conductingraids since Wednesday, following the arrest of gangster ParvezKhan alias Chinku Pathan, a henchman of fugitive Underworlddon Dawood Ibrahim, the official said.

Khan was arrested from his residence in Navi Mumbaiafter his name was cropped up in the interrogation of arresteddrug peddlers, he said.

On interrogating Khan, the NCB team got informationabout a mephedrone factory in Dongri area, following which theraid was conducted, the official said.

The NCB has seized drugs worth crores apart from cashand firearms from the factory, he said, adding the operationis still underway.

Khan is also a relative of late Karim Lala - a mafiadon in Mumbai who remained active for more than two decadesfrom the sixties to the early eighties.

A notorious drugs supplier, Khan has several casespending against him under the Narcotics Drugs and PsychotropicSubstances (NDPS) Act.

