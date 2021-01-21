Spain pushes for vaccine certification to ease travel resumption

Spain pushes for vaccine certification to ease travel resumptionReuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:11 IST
Spain is pushing in the European Union and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development for the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine certification that would ease travel, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said on Thursday.
"We must prepare to resume mobility," she said on RNE radio station.
