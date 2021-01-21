Maharashtra: 5-yr-old girl raped, killed in Nanded

A five-year-old girl has beenallegedly raped and killed by a man in Maharashtra's Nandeddistrict, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday near a river inDivshi village of Nanded following which the accused wasarrested, an official from Bhokar police station said.

The 35-year-old accused worked as a labourer at a farmowned by the girl's family.

On Wednesday afternoon, the accused took the girl to ariverside where he allegedly raped her and then strangulatedher to death, a police official said.

The accused was later found near the spot and wasarrested, the police said, adding that the body was sent forpostmortem.

Superintendent of Police Pramodkumar Shewale told PTIthat the girl's father saw her with the accused around 2 pm.

Later, around 5 pm, when she was not found, her fatherand relatives went to a local police station and submitted acomplaint, he said.

The police are conducting an investigation into thecase, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)