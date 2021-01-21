Shahjahanpur court closed for 48 hrs after three Covid-19 accused produced there

A Shahjahanpur court was closed for 48 hours from Thursday after three accused produced there by police after their arrest were found suffering from Covid-19.

The three were arrested respectively from Nigohi, Sidhauli and Kotwali police station areas in the district and were produced before a magisterial court on Wednesday.

They were subsequently remanded in judicial custody by the court to Shahjahanpur Jail, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said on Thursday.

As per norms, the three were tested for Covid-19 and found infected, Kumar said, adding they were then shifted to the Government Medical College for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Shahjahanpur district judiciary chief ordered the closure of the magisterial court, in which infected accused had been produced, for 48 hours from Thursday, general secretary Anish Trivedi of the Central Bar Association said.

According to the Government Medical College PRO, Dr Pooja Pandey, the three infected persons have been admitted to the corona ward and their treatment has started.

