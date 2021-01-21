Bhandara hospital fire: Guilty to face strict action, says Maha DyCM

Strict action will be takenagainst the guilty after the report is submitted to theMaharashtra government in connection with the January 9Bhandara district hospital fire, in which 10 newborns werekilled, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said, ''We did notreceive the report till yesterday. We are waiting for thereport...strict action will be taken against whoever is guiltyafter the report is submitted (to the government).'' Ten newborn babies, admitted in the Special NewbornCare Unit of the hospital had died while seven others wererescued.

The panel probing the incident is expected to submitits report to the government soon. The report, to be submittedby Nagpur divisional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar, is expectedto mention the likely cause of the fire and fixresponsibility.

Meanwhile, Pawar also urged Maratha youths not to takeextreme steps over the community's quota issue which ispending before the Supreme Court, and added all need to waitfor the apex court's decision.

Pawar's comment comes in the wake of a 28-year-old manallegedly trying to commit suicide over the reservation issuein Aurangabad.

''When the matter is pending before the court, nogovernment can do anything about it. It is an unfortunateincident,'' Pawar said.

He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government hasbeen striving to ensure that quota for the community remainsintact.

Pawar also said that it is the state government whichtook the initiative to see the matter is heard by a largerbench of the top court.

''The matter is before the Supreme Court...All need togive time (wait) for the decision when the matter is beforethe SC.

''It is wrong to take such an extreme step...I want totell all the boys to please not try to end their lives,'' Pawarurged.

