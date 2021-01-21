Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt's cabinet toughens law banning female genital mutilation

Farouk CAIRO, Jan 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Egypt's cabinet has toughened a law banning female genital mutilation (FGM) - imposing jail terms of up to 20 years as part of efforts to stamp out the ancient practice. Nearly 90% of Egyptian women and girls aged between 15 and 49 have undergone FGM, according to a 2016 survey by the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the ritual is practised widely by both Muslims and Christians despite the 2008 ban.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:47 IST
Egypt's cabinet toughens law banning female genital mutilation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt's cabinet has toughened a law banning female genital mutilation (FGM) - imposing jail terms of up to 20 years as part of efforts to stamp out the ancient practice.

Nearly 90% of Egyptian women and girls aged between 15 and 49 have undergone FGM, according to a 2016 survey by the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the ritual is practised widely by both Muslims and Christians despite the 2008 ban. Amendments to the FGM law approved by the cabinet on Wednesday include hiking the maximum sentence from the current seven years and banning doctors and other medical staff involved in FGM from practising their profession for up to five years.

Under the changes, prison terms of between five and 20 years will be recommended depending on who performed the surgery and whether it caused permanent damage or death, a government statement said. The person requesting FGM will also face imprisonment, according to the amendments, which must still be approved by parliament and the president.

FGM typically involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia and can cause long-lasting mental and physical health problems including chronic infections, infertility and childbirth complications. It is the second time that Egypt's government has approved amendments to the legislation banning FGM.

The law was tightened five years ago to make it a criminal offence to request or carry out the widely condemned practice. But highlighting the difficulty of eliminating FGM in Egypt, where there is widespread acceptance of it, no one has been successfully prosecuted under the 2016 law and women's rights groups say the ban has not been well enforced.

"It's a good step, but we don't want only laws on paper with no implementation," Entessar El-Saeed, director of the Cairo Foundation for Development and Law, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. El-Saeed said imposing strict prison terms on doctors and other perpetrators of the crime could prove difficult because there is an entrenched belief in Egyptian society that FGM is not a crime.

While Somalia has the world's highest FGM prevalence, with 98% of women having been cut, Egypt has the greatest number of women who have undergone it, according to UNICEF. Reda El Danbouki, executive director of the Women's Center for Guidance and Legal Awareness, said the amendments would not help eliminate the practice unless judges, policemen and other law-enforcement officials started to take the issue seriously.

"Most of them do not take cases seriously because they believe it is for the benefit of the girl to undergo female circumcision for the protection of her chastity," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in November, buys USD 10.261 bn

The Reserve Bank of India RBI continued to remain a net buyer of the US currency in November after it bought USD 10.261 billion from the spot market, data showed.During the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 14.289 billion and ...

Gowda holds meeting regarding 12.7 lakh MMTPA capacity urea plant at Namrup

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Chemicals Fertilizers regarding upcoming 12.7 lakh MMTPA capacity urea plant at Namrup. The meeting was attended by Shri Rameshwar Teli, Minister of ...

Pune: Fire at SII's Manjari plant brought under control, 6 rescued

The fire which started at the Serum Institute of Indias SII Manjri plant on Thursday afternoon has been brought under control. As many as six people have been rescued from the spot and no casualties have been reported. Fire at the Serum Ins...

AC Milan means business with Mario Mandžukić signing

The missing piece for AC Milan in its decade-long quest to return to glory and financial stability could prove to be a 34-year-old striker who hasnt played in nearly a year.Mario Mandukis signing this week is tantamount to a statement of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021