NCP protests against Arnab's purported chats on Balakot strike

NCP protests against Arnab's purported chats on Balakot strikePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:51 IST
The NCP on Thursday staged aprotest here, demanding action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over his purported WhatsApp chats withformer Broadcast Audience Research Council head ParthoDasgupta in connection with Balakot air strike.
The NCP workers, led by former legislator Vidya Chavanand NCP's state chief spokespersons Mahesh Tapase, protestedoutside the news channel's office here, a party statementsaid.
The purported chats widely reported in media mentionedthat Goswami was privy to information about the Balakot airstrike.
The air strike was carried out in Pakistan's Balakoton February 26, 2019, in the wake of killing of 40 CRPFpersonnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 thatyear by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.
